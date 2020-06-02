All apartments in Arlington
5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD
5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

5734 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5734 Washington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22205
Westover Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 BD, 2 BA renovated home in a super location where you can walk to the shops of Westover, or hop on a short bus ride to Ballston Metro or E Falls Church Metro. Fenced, private, flat back yard with deck. Interior has been renovated with updated bathrooms and kitchen, hardwood floors, replacement windows, and fully finished rec room with 2nd floor bath and a wet bar. Inside is in terrific condition - first time as a rental since owners updated it a few years ago. Pets okay on a case by case basis. Additional $100/mo for each pet and additional security deposit for pets. Arlington Public Schools: McKinley ES, Swanson MS and Yorktown HS. Owners can be flexible with start date of lease in early to mid June. Easy parking in driveway or on street. We have a 3D tour available at https://rem.ax/3bEvLaP. Landlord prefers 3D tours and drive by exterior of property. Then call listing agent for more info. Facetime tours provided by landlord after application is submitted. No in person showings until after June 6 due to COVID. For a rental application, go to: https://rem.ax/3cEoPM6

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

