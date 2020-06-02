5734 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 BD, 2 BA renovated home in a super location where you can walk to the shops of Westover, or hop on a short bus ride to Ballston Metro or E Falls Church Metro. Fenced, private, flat back yard with deck. Interior has been renovated with updated bathrooms and kitchen, hardwood floors, replacement windows, and fully finished rec room with 2nd floor bath and a wet bar. Inside is in terrific condition - first time as a rental since owners updated it a few years ago. Pets okay on a case by case basis. Additional $100/mo for each pet and additional security deposit for pets. Arlington Public Schools: McKinley ES, Swanson MS and Yorktown HS. Owners can be flexible with start date of lease in early to mid June. Easy parking in driveway or on street. We have a 3D tour available at https://rem.ax/3bEvLaP. Landlord prefers 3D tours and drive by exterior of property. Then call listing agent for more info. Facetime tours provided by landlord after application is submitted. No in person showings until after June 6 due to COVID. For a rental application, go to: https://rem.ax/3cEoPM6