Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Traditional Arlington Colonial home that is fully updated and ready for you to move-in. Off Street parking for up to 4 cars. Basement has walk-out side entrance. Fenced back-yard for your pets, with deposit. Hardwood floors throughout. Amazing Kitchen with Stainless and Granite. Will consider 2 year lease. Available Aug 1. No more than 2 incomes to qualify and must be over 140k/year.