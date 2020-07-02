5611 8th Street N.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Single Family Home Near Ballston - Beautiful Home with amazing charm. Sun-filled rooms with fenced in large backyard wonderful for children and/or pet. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Minutes away from Route 66, 495, 395. First Level: home leads into living room, dining area and kitchen with new counter top and dishwasher. Washer and dryer are left of the kitchen in the utility room. Short hallway by living room leads to 2 bedrooms and full bath. In the center of the floor-plan is a spiral staircase that leads to the 3rd bedroom with closets and extra storage under the eaves and closets. Rent $2200, tenant responsible for all utilities. LR: 9'5x12'4 HWDS DR: 9x9 HWD KIT: 8x8 FAMILY ROOM: REC ROOM:DEN: MBR: 9'5x11 HWDS 2NDBR: 9'4x10



Home comes with driveway parking



Shopping: Safeway, Ballston Mall, Harris Teeter



Parks:



Schools: Ashlawn Elementary School, Kenmore Middle School, and Washington Lee High Scool



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $96,000/ year.

Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Rent: $2200

Security Deposit: $2200 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: 10/10/2019



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, water, trash).



To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.



Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



