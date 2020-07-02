All apartments in Arlington
5611 8th Street N.

5611 8th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5611 8th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
Bluemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Single Family Home Near Ballston - Beautiful Home with amazing charm. Sun-filled rooms with fenced in large backyard wonderful for children and/or pet. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Minutes away from Route 66, 495, 395. First Level: home leads into living room, dining area and kitchen with new counter top and dishwasher. Washer and dryer are left of the kitchen in the utility room. Short hallway by living room leads to 2 bedrooms and full bath. In the center of the floor-plan is a spiral staircase that leads to the 3rd bedroom with closets and extra storage under the eaves and closets. Rent $2200, tenant responsible for all utilities. LR: 9'5x12'4 HWDS DR: 9x9 HWD KIT: 8x8 FAMILY ROOM: REC ROOM:DEN: MBR: 9'5x11 HWDS 2NDBR: 9'4x10

Home comes with driveway parking

Shopping: Safeway, Ballston Mall, Harris Teeter

Parks:

Schools: Ashlawn Elementary School, Kenmore Middle School, and Washington Lee High Scool

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $96,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Rent: $2200
Security Deposit: $2200 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: 10/10/2019

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, water, trash).

To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

(RLNE5204225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

