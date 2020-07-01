All apartments in Arlington
5408 4th Street South
Last updated January 20 2020 at 1:12 AM

5408 4th Street South

5408 4th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

5408 4th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Glencarlyn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
Beautifully located 2BR/1.5BA SFH in the Glencarlyn Historic District right off Arlington Blvd. Neighborhood surrounded by abundant nature while at the same time keeping life streamlined: day-to-day necessities like shopping, eating, and commuting are close and convenient. Grill or sip coffee on the full-length deck (accessed from both kitchen and master) overlooking a delightfully landscaped fenced backyard. Ceiling fans, ample storage including attic and backyard shed, gas fireplace, plentiful windows, driveway and street parking. Pets are welcome! (case by case basis) One block to Glencarlyn Park, playground, dog park and trail access (4-Mile Run and Washington and Old Dominion); 3 blocks to Glencarlyn Community Center and Public Library; 1.5 miles to Seven Corners shopping centers; 1.8 miles to Bailey's Crossroads; 2.4 miles to Ballston Metro, 4 miles to 395; 2.3 miles to FSI.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Jennifer Hoyer 703 241 2360
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

