5408 4th Street South

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly dog park air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park on-site laundry playground bbq/grill

Beautifully located 2BR/1.5BA SFH in the Glencarlyn Historic District right off Arlington Blvd. Neighborhood surrounded by abundant nature while at the same time keeping life streamlined: day-to-day necessities like shopping, eating, and commuting are close and convenient. Grill or sip coffee on the full-length deck (accessed from both kitchen and master) overlooking a delightfully landscaped fenced backyard. Ceiling fans, ample storage including attic and backyard shed, gas fireplace, plentiful windows, driveway and street parking. Pets are welcome! (case by case basis) One block to Glencarlyn Park, playground, dog park and trail access (4-Mile Run and Washington and Old Dominion); 3 blocks to Glencarlyn Community Center and Public Library; 1.5 miles to Seven Corners shopping centers; 1.8 miles to Bailey's Crossroads; 2.4 miles to Ballston Metro, 4 miles to 395; 2.3 miles to FSI.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Jennifer Hoyer 703 241 2360

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044

Office: (703)-495-3082