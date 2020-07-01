All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:07 AM

5309 WILSON BOULEVARD

5309 Wilson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5309 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22205
Bluemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
media room
tennis court
PRIME LOCATION. Sought after Bluemont neighborhood. Convenient to everything. Steps to Metro, and the new Ballston Quarter, with upscale restaurants, shops, movie theater, cafes. Also nearby parks, trails, and tennis courts. Completely renovated: kitchen, bathrooms, floors, windows, appliances, light fixtures and fresh paint. Sunroom overlooks fieldstone patio - perfect for entertaining. Expansive lower level with recessed lighting, recreation room and full bath. Laundry room & storage area. Fully fenced back yard. Professional lawn mowing provided by landlord. APPLY ONLINE: https://www.arlingtonrealtymanagement.com/listings/detail/87e352eb-c5cf-4629-9b9a-6a2129a39b03

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 WILSON BOULEVARD have any available units?
5309 WILSON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5309 WILSON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5309 WILSON BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 WILSON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5309 WILSON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 WILSON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5309 WILSON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5309 WILSON BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 5309 WILSON BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 5309 WILSON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5309 WILSON BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 WILSON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 5309 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 5309 WILSON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5309 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 WILSON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5309 WILSON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

