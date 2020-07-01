5309 WILSON BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking media room tennis court

PRIME LOCATION. Sought after Bluemont neighborhood. Convenient to everything. Steps to Metro, and the new Ballston Quarter, with upscale restaurants, shops, movie theater, cafes. Also nearby parks, trails, and tennis courts. Completely renovated: kitchen, bathrooms, floors, windows, appliances, light fixtures and fresh paint. Sunroom overlooks fieldstone patio - perfect for entertaining. Expansive lower level with recessed lighting, recreation room and full bath. Laundry room & storage area. Fully fenced back yard. Professional lawn mowing provided by landlord. APPLY ONLINE: https://www.arlingtonrealtymanagement.com/listings/detail/87e352eb-c5cf-4629-9b9a-6a2129a39b03