5100 19TH ROAD N

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Charming home nestled in the High View Park Neighborhood. 2 story home with separate entrance. The home was renovated 1 year ago with both bathrooms redone, hardwood floors throughout, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, siding, roofing and landscaping. It has a very nice open feel and a large deck. Beautiful natural light throughout the home with charming nooks and bay window seats. Modern kitchen and 2 bedrooms and 1 all tile bathroom on each level.There is a basement apartment which is 100% separate, no stairs, no access, no shared spaces (door is under the deck). The parking is shared with that apartment and in 15 years of renting it's never had an issue with parking space. There is also tons of street parking.https://youtu.be/un131jhSGuEhttps://youtu.be/TxZueXph3Ps