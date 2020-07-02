All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:48 PM

5100 19TH ROAD N

5100 19th Road North · No Longer Available
Location

5100 19th Road North, Arlington, VA 22207
High View Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming home nestled in the High View Park Neighborhood. 2 story home with separate entrance. The home was renovated 1 year ago with both bathrooms redone, hardwood floors throughout, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, siding, roofing and landscaping. It has a very nice open feel and a large deck. Beautiful natural light throughout the home with charming nooks and bay window seats. Modern kitchen and 2 bedrooms and 1 all tile bathroom on each level.There is a basement apartment which is 100% separate, no stairs, no access, no shared spaces (door is under the deck). The parking is shared with that apartment and in 15 years of renting it's never had an issue with parking space. There is also tons of street parking.https://youtu.be/un131jhSGuEhttps://youtu.be/TxZueXph3Ps

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 19TH ROAD N have any available units?
5100 19TH ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 19TH ROAD N have?
Some of 5100 19TH ROAD N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 19TH ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
5100 19TH ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 19TH ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 5100 19TH ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5100 19TH ROAD N offer parking?
Yes, 5100 19TH ROAD N offers parking.
Does 5100 19TH ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 19TH ROAD N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 19TH ROAD N have a pool?
No, 5100 19TH ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 5100 19TH ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 5100 19TH ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 19TH ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5100 19TH ROAD N does not have units with dishwashers.

