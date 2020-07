Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Well maintained beautiful 3BRs, 2 BAs house will be available for rent as of 08/01. New kitchen, SS appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Fully finished lower level with full bath, huge rec room and den. Fenced yard with sun room off kitchen, backing Custis trail.Easy access to shopping and restaurants. About a mile to Ballston metro. No pets allowed . More virtual tour videos will be uploaded soon.Tenant occupied. Showings are for serious inquiries only.