5049 9TH ST S

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Welcome to 5049 9th Street South. This outstanding 3-level brick townhome in desirable Arlington Run is in immaculate condition and features many classy upgrades. There are rich Brazilian Walnut hardwood floors on the main level. The kitchen offers quartz counters and stainless appliance and the baths have been remodeled. There are contemporary lighting fixtures and plenty of recessed also. Just steps off the kitchen is an excellent flagstone patio. This fine home is near W&OD Railroad Regional Park and Arlington Mill Community Center and super close to all commuter routes.