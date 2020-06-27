All apartments in Arlington
5049 9TH ST S

5049 9th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

5049 9th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Welcome to 5049 9th Street South. This outstanding 3-level brick townhome in desirable Arlington Run is in immaculate condition and features many classy upgrades. There are rich Brazilian Walnut hardwood floors on the main level. The kitchen offers quartz counters and stainless appliance and the baths have been remodeled. There are contemporary lighting fixtures and plenty of recessed also. Just steps off the kitchen is an excellent flagstone patio. This fine home is near W&OD Railroad Regional Park and Arlington Mill Community Center and super close to all commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5049 9TH ST S have any available units?
5049 9TH ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5049 9TH ST S have?
Some of 5049 9TH ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5049 9TH ST S currently offering any rent specials?
5049 9TH ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5049 9TH ST S pet-friendly?
No, 5049 9TH ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5049 9TH ST S offer parking?
Yes, 5049 9TH ST S offers parking.
Does 5049 9TH ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5049 9TH ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5049 9TH ST S have a pool?
No, 5049 9TH ST S does not have a pool.
Does 5049 9TH ST S have accessible units?
No, 5049 9TH ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 5049 9TH ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5049 9TH ST S has units with dishwashers.
