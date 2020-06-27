5049 9TH ST S

5049 9th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204 Columbia Heights - West
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Welcome to 5049 9th Street South. This outstanding 3-level brick townhome in desirable Arlington Run is in immaculate condition and features many classy upgrades. There are rich Brazilian Walnut hardwood floors on the main level. The kitchen offers quartz counters and stainless appliance and the baths have been remodeled. There are contemporary lighting fixtures and plenty of recessed also. Just steps off the kitchen is an excellent flagstone patio. This fine home is near W&OD Railroad Regional Park and Arlington Mill Community Center and super close to all commuter routes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
