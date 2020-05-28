All apartments in Arlington
5048 9th St
5048 9th St

5048 9th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

5048 9th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Interns coming to DC for the summer? This is for you. We can supply some basics such as mattresses, chairs and TV, and can maintain utilities in our name, but it is no longer fully furnished as shown in pics.

Longer term and annual tenants also welcome. Standard terms apply.

Great Spot:
- HALF OF A BLOCK from the awesome Four-Mile Run run/bike path and nature zone.
- Close to FSI, Pentagon, Crystal City and easy access to downtown
- Located in small, secluded, quiet townhouse community
- Unlimited shopping nearby (Safeway, Giant, Best Buy, Target) including within a block to groceries, CVS, pizza, McDonalds, Popeyes, dry cleaners, etc
-New Community Center across the street with inexpensive gym and child classes

THE HOUSE:

3-level, 3 BR, 3 BA Townhouse (everyone gets their own bathroom!)
- Abuts woods so close to Columbia Pike but feel like forest
- Remodeled Kitchen with stainless appliances
- Remodeled Bathrooms
- Hardwood floors in Kitchen
- Stylish wall colors
- Great deck surrounded by woods
- Open, Airy Design adds a lot of light and views of woods
- Fully carpeted
- Laundry room with lots of storage space
- Two parking spaces, one reserved, one permit only
- On major bus line (Columbia Pike), but NO METRO. 15 minutes to Metro by bus.

15-20 minutes to Downtown Washington and Mall, less to Arlington sites such as Iwo Jima, Pentagon, National Cemetery, etc. 15 minutes to Reagan National Airport, 40 minutes to Dulles Airport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5048 9th St have any available units?
5048 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5048 9th St have?
Some of 5048 9th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5048 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
5048 9th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5048 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 5048 9th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5048 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 5048 9th St does offer parking.
Does 5048 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5048 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5048 9th St have a pool?
No, 5048 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 5048 9th St have accessible units?
No, 5048 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5048 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5048 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
