5048 9th St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking

Interns coming to DC for the summer? This is for you. We can supply some basics such as mattresses, chairs and TV, and can maintain utilities in our name, but it is no longer fully furnished as shown in pics.



Longer term and annual tenants also welcome. Standard terms apply.



Great Spot:

- HALF OF A BLOCK from the awesome Four-Mile Run run/bike path and nature zone.

- Close to FSI, Pentagon, Crystal City and easy access to downtown

- Located in small, secluded, quiet townhouse community

- Unlimited shopping nearby (Safeway, Giant, Best Buy, Target) including within a block to groceries, CVS, pizza, McDonalds, Popeyes, dry cleaners, etc

-New Community Center across the street with inexpensive gym and child classes



THE HOUSE:



3-level, 3 BR, 3 BA Townhouse (everyone gets their own bathroom!)

- Abuts woods so close to Columbia Pike but feel like forest

- Remodeled Kitchen with stainless appliances

- Remodeled Bathrooms

- Hardwood floors in Kitchen

- Stylish wall colors

- Great deck surrounded by woods

- Open, Airy Design adds a lot of light and views of woods

- Fully carpeted

- Laundry room with lots of storage space

- Two parking spaces, one reserved, one permit only

- On major bus line (Columbia Pike), but NO METRO. 15 minutes to Metro by bus.



15-20 minutes to Downtown Washington and Mall, less to Arlington sites such as Iwo Jima, Pentagon, National Cemetery, etc. 15 minutes to Reagan National Airport, 40 minutes to Dulles Airport