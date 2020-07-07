Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

504 N Thomas Street, Unit F Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath End Unit Town House Located Near Ballston - This end unit town house is perfectly nestled between various restaurants, retail stores,grocery stores and the Ballston-MU metro station. This beautiful home provides lots of natural light that showcases the lovely hardwood flooring on the main level. This house features a rec room with a gas fireplace and the master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a Jacuzzi tub and two walk-in closets.

This house will be ready for you to call it home starting 7/1/2020.No smoking allowed and pets are accepted on a case by case basis.



Listed by:

Cynthia Graham, Realtor

(703) 869-5952

Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier

450 N. Washington St., Suite M

Falls Church, Va. 22046



(RLNE5788342)