Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

504 N Thomas Street, Unit F

504 N Thomas St · No Longer Available
Location

504 N Thomas St, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
504 N Thomas Street, Unit F Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath End Unit Town House Located Near Ballston - This end unit town house is perfectly nestled between various restaurants, retail stores,grocery stores and the Ballston-MU metro station. This beautiful home provides lots of natural light that showcases the lovely hardwood flooring on the main level. This house features a rec room with a gas fireplace and the master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a Jacuzzi tub and two walk-in closets.
This house will be ready for you to call it home starting 7/1/2020.No smoking allowed and pets are accepted on a case by case basis.

Listed by:
Cynthia Graham, Realtor
(703) 869-5952
Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington St., Suite M
Falls Church, Va. 22046

(RLNE5788342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 N Thomas Street, Unit F have any available units?
504 N Thomas Street, Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 N Thomas Street, Unit F have?
Some of 504 N Thomas Street, Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 N Thomas Street, Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
504 N Thomas Street, Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 N Thomas Street, Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 N Thomas Street, Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 504 N Thomas Street, Unit F offer parking?
No, 504 N Thomas Street, Unit F does not offer parking.
Does 504 N Thomas Street, Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 N Thomas Street, Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 N Thomas Street, Unit F have a pool?
No, 504 N Thomas Street, Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 504 N Thomas Street, Unit F have accessible units?
No, 504 N Thomas Street, Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 504 N Thomas Street, Unit F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 N Thomas Street, Unit F has units with dishwashers.

