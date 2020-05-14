4925 7th Rd S

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Conveniently located in one of the best school districts of DC Metro. Fireplace in the living room. Large kitchen with storage area. Two large bedrooms with two full baths. One assigned parking spot with several guest parking spots. Apartment is located in a 18 unit Townhouse community. Small pets allowed. Neighboring community pool available for membership at 250.00 per year per family.