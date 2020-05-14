4925 7th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204 Columbia Heights - West
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Conveniently located in one of the best school districts of DC Metro. Fireplace in the living room. Large kitchen with storage area. Two large bedrooms with two full baths. One assigned parking spot with several guest parking spots. Apartment is located in a 18 unit Townhouse community. Small pets allowed. Neighboring community pool available for membership at 250.00 per year per family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4925 7th Rd S have any available units?
4925 7th Rd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 7th Rd S have?
Some of 4925 7th Rd S's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 7th Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
4925 7th Rd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 7th Rd S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4925 7th Rd S is pet friendly.
Does 4925 7th Rd S offer parking?
Yes, 4925 7th Rd S offers parking.
Does 4925 7th Rd S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4925 7th Rd S offers units with in unit laundry.