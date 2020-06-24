All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:19 AM

4906 22ND STREET N

4906 22nd Street North · (703) 222-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4906 22nd Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
High View Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Roomy one bedroom with in-unit Washer, Dryer and Dishwasher. Large living room with built-in wooden shelf storage, closet, and dining area, Baseboard heating and wall unit AC, Tenant pays all utilities, separate utility meters for electric, gas and water. 5 minutes by car to Ballston metro station and walking distance to metro bus stops-Grocery stores, convenience stores, and restaurants all within walking distance-Plenty of street parking. Pets on case by case basis, but up to two cats OR one small dog very likely to be approved. Photos are from prior to current tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 22ND STREET N have any available units?
4906 22ND STREET N has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4906 22ND STREET N have?
Some of 4906 22ND STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4906 22ND STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4906 22ND STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 22ND STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4906 22ND STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 4906 22ND STREET N offer parking?
No, 4906 22ND STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 4906 22ND STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4906 22ND STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 22ND STREET N have a pool?
No, 4906 22ND STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4906 22ND STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4906 22ND STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 22ND STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4906 22ND STREET N has units with dishwashers.
