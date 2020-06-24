4906 22ND STREET N

Amenities

Roomy one bedroom with in-unit Washer, Dryer and Dishwasher. Large living room with built-in wooden shelf storage, closet, and dining area, Baseboard heating and wall unit AC, Tenant pays all utilities, separate utility meters for electric, gas and water. 5 minutes by car to Ballston metro station and walking distance to metro bus stops-Grocery stores, convenience stores, and restaurants all within walking distance-Plenty of street parking. Pets on case by case basis, but up to two cats OR one small dog very likely to be approved. Photos are from prior to current tenant.