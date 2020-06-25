All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4833 25TH ROAD N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4833 25TH ROAD N
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:17 PM

4833 25TH ROAD N

4833 25th Road North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4833 25th Road North, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Dominion

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
Square Ft is incorrect-- close to 3K sq. ft! Beautiful, large, well-maintained and well-lit home in sought after location, quiet friendly neighborhood, two zoned climate control, sun room, master bedroom on main floor can be used as an office, plantation shutters in dining room, bay windows in dining area, spacious lower level with walkout leading to the outdoors, hardwood floors throughout on main and upper level, carpet in basement-- 3 years old, bonus room in master bedroom closet, unusually large master bedroom and master bathroom with large linen closet and walking closet in upper level, lots of storage, shed, big enclosed yard, playground included, covered deck, large flagstone patio, 2 large hutches in basement for use, near 66, busline, Balston, stores, restaurants, and great schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4833 25TH ROAD N have any available units?
4833 25TH ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4833 25TH ROAD N have?
Some of 4833 25TH ROAD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4833 25TH ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
4833 25TH ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4833 25TH ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 4833 25TH ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4833 25TH ROAD N offer parking?
No, 4833 25TH ROAD N does not offer parking.
Does 4833 25TH ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4833 25TH ROAD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4833 25TH ROAD N have a pool?
No, 4833 25TH ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 4833 25TH ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 4833 25TH ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 4833 25TH ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4833 25TH ROAD N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4040 Wilson
4040 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Shelton
3215 24th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Witmer
710 12th Street South
Arlington, VA 22202
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University