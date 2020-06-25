4833 25TH ROAD N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground

Square Ft is incorrect-- close to 3K sq. ft! Beautiful, large, well-maintained and well-lit home in sought after location, quiet friendly neighborhood, two zoned climate control, sun room, master bedroom on main floor can be used as an office, plantation shutters in dining room, bay windows in dining area, spacious lower level with walkout leading to the outdoors, hardwood floors throughout on main and upper level, carpet in basement-- 3 years old, bonus room in master bedroom closet, unusually large master bedroom and master bathroom with large linen closet and walking closet in upper level, lots of storage, shed, big enclosed yard, playground included, covered deck, large flagstone patio, 2 large hutches in basement for use, near 66, busline, Balston, stores, restaurants, and great schools!