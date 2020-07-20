All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 7 2019 at 9:34 AM

4814 30TH ST S #C1

4814 30th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

4814 30th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great rental in Fairlington with 2 bedrooms and an expanded loft space that includes a 2nd full bathroom. This rental wont last long, come and check it out now. Currently occupied so notice required, move-in for 4/1/19. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4814 30TH ST S #C1 have any available units?
4814 30TH ST S #C1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 4814 30TH ST S #C1 currently offering any rent specials?
4814 30TH ST S #C1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4814 30TH ST S #C1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4814 30TH ST S #C1 is pet friendly.
Does 4814 30TH ST S #C1 offer parking?
Yes, 4814 30TH ST S #C1 offers parking.
Does 4814 30TH ST S #C1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4814 30TH ST S #C1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4814 30TH ST S #C1 have a pool?
No, 4814 30TH ST S #C1 does not have a pool.
Does 4814 30TH ST S #C1 have accessible units?
No, 4814 30TH ST S #C1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4814 30TH ST S #C1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4814 30TH ST S #C1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4814 30TH ST S #C1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4814 30TH ST S #C1 does not have units with air conditioning.
