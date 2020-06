Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in quiet cult de sac. Newer renovations include: Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Appliances, Paint and updated Bathrooms. The house was recently environmentally cleaned and the attic was insulated. Hardwood floors throughout the first level. Located minutes from Abingdon, Claremont and Wakefield schools. Minutes from Shirlington, 395, the Pentagon, DCA etc. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.