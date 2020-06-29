4705 22ND STREET N

Amenities
6 MONTH LEASE -Great N. Arlington Location. *2014 Completely Renovated, 2 level bump-out Addition *4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Brick Colonial, with 2 Fireplaces in the Yorktown - Discovery School District. *Walk to Marymount University *Entire interior is freshly painted * Main level: has Hardwood Floors; Living Room w/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Refrig, Gas Stove, Granite Counter Tops, Cust. Maple cabinets, Island; Family Room, and Powder Room, Separate Formal Dining Room with gas burning Fireplace and Study/Office off the Living Rm. * Upper Level: with Hardwood Floors has large Master suite w/ separate sitting room, en-suite Bath w/Double Granite Sinks, separate tub and Shower, walk-in closet, large stacked Washer & Dryer* 2nd and 3rd Bdmrs and Hallway Bath; * Lower level has 4th Bdrm, Full Bath (shower no tub), There's a Full size W/D in addition to the w/d upstairs, second Refrig, (conveys as-is) and utility rm. Private Fenced Yard w/ shed. *Responsible GROUPS Considered. Off street and street parking available. No Smoking, No Cats. Good Credit, Good Rental History and Annual Inc =40 x Mo. Rent. Groups Inc based on lowest 2 incomes.