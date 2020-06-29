All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4705 22ND STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4705 22ND STREET N
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

4705 22ND STREET N

4705 22nd Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4705 22nd Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Dominion

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
6 MONTH LEASE -Great N. Arlington Location. *2014 Completely Renovated, 2 level bump-out Addition *4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Brick Colonial, with 2 Fireplaces in the Yorktown - Discovery School District. *Walk to Marymount University *Entire interior is freshly painted * Main level: has Hardwood Floors; Living Room w/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Refrig, Gas Stove, Granite Counter Tops, Cust. Maple cabinets, Island; Family Room, and Powder Room, Separate Formal Dining Room with gas burning Fireplace and Study/Office off the Living Rm. * Upper Level: with Hardwood Floors has large Master suite w/ separate sitting room, en-suite Bath w/Double Granite Sinks, separate tub and Shower, walk-in closet, large stacked Washer & Dryer* 2nd and 3rd Bdmrs and Hallway Bath; * Lower level has 4th Bdrm, Full Bath (shower no tub), There's a Full size W/D in addition to the w/d upstairs, second Refrig, (conveys as-is) and utility rm. Private Fenced Yard w/ shed. *Responsible GROUPS Considered. Off street and street parking available. No Smoking, No Cats. Good Credit, Good Rental History and Annual Inc =40 x Mo. Rent. Groups Inc based on lowest 2 incomes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 22ND STREET N have any available units?
4705 22ND STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4705 22ND STREET N have?
Some of 4705 22ND STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 22ND STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4705 22ND STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 22ND STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 4705 22ND STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4705 22ND STREET N offer parking?
No, 4705 22ND STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 4705 22ND STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4705 22ND STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 22ND STREET N have a pool?
No, 4705 22ND STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4705 22ND STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4705 22ND STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 22ND STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4705 22ND STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St
Arlington, VA 22201
220 Twentieth Street
220 20th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Woodbury Park
2306 11th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal Plaza
2111 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University