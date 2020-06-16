4641 30th Rd S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court cats allowed

Beautiful, recently renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath Clarendon II Model End-Unit in Fairlington Villages on 30th Road South available for rent starting as early as May 15th, 2019. Recently updated kitchen with new tile backsplash and flooring, hardwood floors throughout first and second floors, custom blinds, built in closet organizer, new recessed lights in living room, kitchen, downstairs rec room and downstairs bedroom, lots of storage space with attic, brand new black appliances, lots of natural light with end-unit and private patio. Brand new windows throughout to save energy and Nest installed for smart home ready!



Bus stop 3 minute walk away to Pentagon, Lincolnia, Ballston, etc. Easy access to 395. Short commute to Pentagon, downtown DC, Crystal City, Alexandria, Rosslyn, Tysons.



Basement level can be used as separate living space with updated recessed lights and full on suite bathroom.



Walk to Abingdon elementary school is 30 seconds, parks, playground, Shirlington. Access to 5 swimming pools and 7 tennis courts. Parking included in rent.



Minimum 1 year lease with option for longer term options ($2450/month). Please text, message or call for inquiries!