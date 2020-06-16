All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:14 AM

4641 30th Rd S

4641 30th Road South · No Longer Available
Location

4641 30th Road South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
Beautiful, recently renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath Clarendon II Model End-Unit in Fairlington Villages on 30th Road South available for rent starting as early as May 15th, 2019. Recently updated kitchen with new tile backsplash and flooring, hardwood floors throughout first and second floors, custom blinds, built in closet organizer, new recessed lights in living room, kitchen, downstairs rec room and downstairs bedroom, lots of storage space with attic, brand new black appliances, lots of natural light with end-unit and private patio. Brand new windows throughout to save energy and Nest installed for smart home ready!

Bus stop 3 minute walk away to Pentagon, Lincolnia, Ballston, etc. Easy access to 395. Short commute to Pentagon, downtown DC, Crystal City, Alexandria, Rosslyn, Tysons.

Basement level can be used as separate living space with updated recessed lights and full on suite bathroom.

Walk to Abingdon elementary school is 30 seconds, parks, playground, Shirlington. Access to 5 swimming pools and 7 tennis courts. Parking included in rent.

Minimum 1 year lease with option for longer term options ($2450/month). Please text, message or call for inquiries!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4641 30th Rd S have any available units?
4641 30th Rd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4641 30th Rd S have?
Some of 4641 30th Rd S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4641 30th Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
4641 30th Rd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4641 30th Rd S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4641 30th Rd S is pet friendly.
Does 4641 30th Rd S offer parking?
Yes, 4641 30th Rd S offers parking.
Does 4641 30th Rd S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4641 30th Rd S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4641 30th Rd S have a pool?
Yes, 4641 30th Rd S has a pool.
Does 4641 30th Rd S have accessible units?
No, 4641 30th Rd S does not have accessible units.
Does 4641 30th Rd S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4641 30th Rd S has units with dishwashers.
