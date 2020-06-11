All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

4603 S. 28th Road #A

4603 28th Rd S · No Longer Available
Location

4603 28th Rd S, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
4603 S. 28th Road #A Available 04/23/20 The Arlington: Immaculate Updated Patio Condo Near Shirlington, Pool, Tennis - Recently completely updated ground-floor PATIO unit with eat-in kitchen, maple cabinets, GRANITE counter tops, ceramic tile floor, newer appliances * Pergo flooring, ceramic tile, and wall-to-wall carpet * Remodeled bath with tiled walls and floor * Large bedroom closets * Full-size stacked WASHER/DRYER in unit * Fenced patio * Plenty of unassigned parking, permits for 2 cars. Guest permits available ($100/year) * No smoking. Pets: no cats. Small dogs only.

Lease term: 1 to 2 years
Security Deposit: $1950
Pet deposit: $500 per animal
Application fee: $50
Qualifying income: $78,000

Showings by appointment. Call 703 401 0674

Listed by Natasha Thompson, Realtor
Better Homes and Gardens Premier Real Estate
450 N. Washington St.
Falls Church, VA 22046
Licensed in Virginia

Office: (703) 596-4446

This property is professionally managed by Peake Management.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3934006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4603 S. 28th Road #A have any available units?
4603 S. 28th Road #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4603 S. 28th Road #A have?
Some of 4603 S. 28th Road #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4603 S. 28th Road #A currently offering any rent specials?
4603 S. 28th Road #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4603 S. 28th Road #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4603 S. 28th Road #A is pet friendly.
Does 4603 S. 28th Road #A offer parking?
Yes, 4603 S. 28th Road #A offers parking.
Does 4603 S. 28th Road #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4603 S. 28th Road #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4603 S. 28th Road #A have a pool?
Yes, 4603 S. 28th Road #A has a pool.
Does 4603 S. 28th Road #A have accessible units?
No, 4603 S. 28th Road #A does not have accessible units.
Does 4603 S. 28th Road #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4603 S. 28th Road #A does not have units with dishwashers.
