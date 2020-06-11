Amenities
4603 S. 28th Road #A Available 04/23/20 The Arlington: Immaculate Updated Patio Condo Near Shirlington, Pool, Tennis - Recently completely updated ground-floor PATIO unit with eat-in kitchen, maple cabinets, GRANITE counter tops, ceramic tile floor, newer appliances * Pergo flooring, ceramic tile, and wall-to-wall carpet * Remodeled bath with tiled walls and floor * Large bedroom closets * Full-size stacked WASHER/DRYER in unit * Fenced patio * Plenty of unassigned parking, permits for 2 cars. Guest permits available ($100/year) * No smoking. Pets: no cats. Small dogs only.
Lease term: 1 to 2 years
Security Deposit: $1950
Pet deposit: $500 per animal
Application fee: $50
Qualifying income: $78,000
Showings by appointment. Call 703 401 0674
Listed by Natasha Thompson, Realtor
Better Homes and Gardens Premier Real Estate
450 N. Washington St.
Falls Church, VA 22046
Licensed in Virginia
Office: (703) 596-4446
This property is professionally managed by Peake Management.
(RLNE3934006)