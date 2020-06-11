Amenities

4603 S. 28th Road #A Available 04/23/20 The Arlington: Immaculate Updated Patio Condo Near Shirlington, Pool, Tennis - Recently completely updated ground-floor PATIO unit with eat-in kitchen, maple cabinets, GRANITE counter tops, ceramic tile floor, newer appliances * Pergo flooring, ceramic tile, and wall-to-wall carpet * Remodeled bath with tiled walls and floor * Large bedroom closets * Full-size stacked WASHER/DRYER in unit * Fenced patio * Plenty of unassigned parking, permits for 2 cars. Guest permits available ($100/year) * No smoking. Pets: no cats. Small dogs only.



Lease term: 1 to 2 years

Security Deposit: $1950

Pet deposit: $500 per animal

Application fee: $50

Qualifying income: $78,000



Showings by appointment. Call 703 401 0674



Listed by Natasha Thompson, Realtor

Better Homes and Gardens Premier Real Estate

450 N. Washington St.

Falls Church, VA 22046

Licensed in Virginia



Office: (703) 596-4446



This property is professionally managed by Peake Management.



