Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
46 N BEDFORD STREET
Last updated August 11 2019 at 3:05 AM

46 N BEDFORD STREET

46 North Bedford Street · No Longer Available
Location

46 North Bedford Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely remodeled 2 level condo located right in the heart of Arlington! Super private setting and best location in neighborhood. End unit lets in loads of natural light and doesn't back to parking lot! Open floorplan on main level features a remodeled kitchen with contemporary white cabinets and granite counters, spacious living room, bedroom and full bath. On the upper level you~ll find a loft style Master Bedroom with soaring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, en-suite bath with skylight and access to huge private balcony/deck with lovely sunset views. Washer/dryer in unit. Just steps to bus stop and a 1 mile walk to Clarendon Metro. Walk to shopping, dining & entertainment. Close to new Amazon HQ2 and minutes to Pentagon and Fort Myer. 2 parking spaces and tons of open street parking! New high efficiency windows for super low utilities! **Also available for rent furnished for $2,700 **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 N BEDFORD STREET have any available units?
46 N BEDFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 N BEDFORD STREET have?
Some of 46 N BEDFORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 N BEDFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
46 N BEDFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 N BEDFORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 46 N BEDFORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 46 N BEDFORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 46 N BEDFORD STREET offers parking.
Does 46 N BEDFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 N BEDFORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 N BEDFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 46 N BEDFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 46 N BEDFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 46 N BEDFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 46 N BEDFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 N BEDFORD STREET has units with dishwashers.
