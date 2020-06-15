46 N BEDFORD STREET

Amenities

Lovely remodeled 2 level condo located right in the heart of Arlington! Super private setting and best location in neighborhood. End unit lets in loads of natural light and doesn't back to parking lot! Open floorplan on main level features a remodeled kitchen with contemporary white cabinets and granite counters, spacious living room, bedroom and full bath. On the upper level you~ll find a loft style Master Bedroom with soaring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, en-suite bath with skylight and access to huge private balcony/deck with lovely sunset views. Washer/dryer in unit. Just steps to bus stop and a 1 mile walk to Clarendon Metro. Walk to shopping, dining & entertainment. Close to new Amazon HQ2 and minutes to Pentagon and Fort Myer. 2 parking spaces and tons of open street parking! New high efficiency windows for super low utilities! **Also available for rent furnished for $2,700 **