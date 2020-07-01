All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4552 E 28TH ROAD S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4552 E 28TH ROAD S
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:15 PM

4552 E 28TH ROAD S

4552 28th Rd S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4552 28th Rd S, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come look quick, this is a great location to Shirlington and DC. Parking included in rent, Pets accepted. Owner has just updated with NEW Kitchen and Bath. Wood burning fireplace and front load Washer and Dryer. Morning sun on Balcony that over looks pleasant court yard. Pool in season. Metro Bus at community entry ~ Pentagon in 20 mins. Arlington/Shirlington Dog Park just across the creek, short lighted walk to Shirlington for movie, food and entertainment and Bike path to work or play. Elect only utility!! Verizon and Comcast available. Vacant and READY for a new Tenant. Email Tenant name, email address and phone number to Peggy@PeggyParker.com for Rental Application. $55.00 application fee paid on line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4552 E 28TH ROAD S have any available units?
4552 E 28TH ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4552 E 28TH ROAD S have?
Some of 4552 E 28TH ROAD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4552 E 28TH ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
4552 E 28TH ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4552 E 28TH ROAD S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4552 E 28TH ROAD S is pet friendly.
Does 4552 E 28TH ROAD S offer parking?
Yes, 4552 E 28TH ROAD S offers parking.
Does 4552 E 28TH ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4552 E 28TH ROAD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4552 E 28TH ROAD S have a pool?
Yes, 4552 E 28TH ROAD S has a pool.
Does 4552 E 28TH ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 4552 E 28TH ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 4552 E 28TH ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4552 E 28TH ROAD S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thomas Place
461 North Thomas Street
Arlington, VA 22203
Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22207
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22203
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
2001 Clarendon Blvd
2001 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University