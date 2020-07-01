4552 E 28TH ROAD S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come look quick, this is a great location to Shirlington and DC. Parking included in rent, Pets accepted. Owner has just updated with NEW Kitchen and Bath. Wood burning fireplace and front load Washer and Dryer. Morning sun on Balcony that over looks pleasant court yard. Pool in season. Metro Bus at community entry ~ Pentagon in 20 mins. Arlington/Shirlington Dog Park just across the creek, short lighted walk to Shirlington for movie, food and entertainment and Bike path to work or play. Elect only utility!! Verizon and Comcast available. Vacant and READY for a new Tenant. Email Tenant name, email address and phone number to Peggy@PeggyParker.com for Rental Application. $55.00 application fee paid on line.