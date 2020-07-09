4546 28TH ROAD S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Patio home in lovely courtyard. Kitchen has been updated with white shaker cabinets and white appliances. Gray counter top. Utility room off kitchen holds washer and dryer and (newer) HVAC.Hall bath has entry to Master Bedroom. Window Seat in Master and Walk-in Closet with closet organizers. Window seat in Living Room had hidden storage compartment.~The fireplace is wood burning. Carpet installed in 2018. Morning Sun in Bedroom, afternoon sun in front.Easy parking in community, pool in season, pets on case by case, Dog park across the street, pleasant lighted sidewalk to Shirlington ~ 15-minute walk. Metro bus at the corner ~ pentagon in 20 mins. The unit will be professionally cleaned and ready for occupancy end of the first week in April.