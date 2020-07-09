All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4546 28TH ROAD S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4546 28TH ROAD S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4546 28TH ROAD S

4546 28th Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4546 28th Road South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Patio home in lovely courtyard. Kitchen has been updated with white shaker cabinets and white appliances. Gray counter top. Utility room off kitchen holds washer and dryer and (newer) HVAC.Hall bath has entry to Master Bedroom. Window Seat in Master and Walk-in Closet with closet organizers. Window seat in Living Room had hidden storage compartment.~The fireplace is wood burning. Carpet installed in 2018. Morning Sun in Bedroom, afternoon sun in front.Easy parking in community, pool in season, pets on case by case, Dog park across the street, pleasant lighted sidewalk to Shirlington ~ 15-minute walk. Metro bus at the corner ~ pentagon in 20 mins. The unit will be professionally cleaned and ready for occupancy end of the first week in April.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4546 28TH ROAD S have any available units?
4546 28TH ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4546 28TH ROAD S have?
Some of 4546 28TH ROAD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4546 28TH ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
4546 28TH ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4546 28TH ROAD S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4546 28TH ROAD S is pet friendly.
Does 4546 28TH ROAD S offer parking?
Yes, 4546 28TH ROAD S offers parking.
Does 4546 28TH ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4546 28TH ROAD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4546 28TH ROAD S have a pool?
Yes, 4546 28TH ROAD S has a pool.
Does 4546 28TH ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 4546 28TH ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 4546 28TH ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4546 28TH ROAD S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22203
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St
Arlington, VA 22201
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St
Arlington, VA 22209
Potomac Towers
2001 N Adams St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Amelia
816 N Oakland St
Arlington, VA 22203
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymsArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University