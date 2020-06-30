4529 C 28TH ROAD S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AMAZING LOCATION!!! Walk to Shirlington along Bike Path, Metro Bus at Street Entry. PATIO Condo with Outside storage unit holds bike etc... SPACIOUS Master Bedroom with Window Seat, Walk in Closet and Full Bath Access. Large Living Area has Wood burning Fireplace, Double Window seat, Dining Space and Carpet. Galley kitchen with Washer/Dryer in utility closet. EASY Access to parking lot, with few steps. PLEASE BE CONSIDERATE to Tenant. Moving Out over Thanksgiving!Info to apply on line available, Cost $55.00 Small Pet OK!!!