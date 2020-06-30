All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4529 C 28TH ROAD S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4529 C 28TH ROAD S
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

4529 C 28TH ROAD S

4529 28th Rd S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4529 28th Rd S, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING LOCATION!!! Walk to Shirlington along Bike Path, Metro Bus at Street Entry. PATIO Condo with Outside storage unit holds bike etc... SPACIOUS Master Bedroom with Window Seat, Walk in Closet and Full Bath Access. Large Living Area has Wood burning Fireplace, Double Window seat, Dining Space and Carpet. Galley kitchen with Washer/Dryer in utility closet. EASY Access to parking lot, with few steps. PLEASE BE CONSIDERATE to Tenant. Moving Out over Thanksgiving!Info to apply on line available, Cost $55.00 Small Pet OK!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4529 C 28TH ROAD S have any available units?
4529 C 28TH ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4529 C 28TH ROAD S have?
Some of 4529 C 28TH ROAD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4529 C 28TH ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
4529 C 28TH ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4529 C 28TH ROAD S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4529 C 28TH ROAD S is pet friendly.
Does 4529 C 28TH ROAD S offer parking?
Yes, 4529 C 28TH ROAD S offers parking.
Does 4529 C 28TH ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4529 C 28TH ROAD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4529 C 28TH ROAD S have a pool?
No, 4529 C 28TH ROAD S does not have a pool.
Does 4529 C 28TH ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 4529 C 28TH ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 4529 C 28TH ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4529 C 28TH ROAD S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union on Queen
1515 N Queen St
Arlington, VA 22209
Gates of Ballston
4108 4th St N
Arlington, VA 22203
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St
Arlington, VA 22201
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University