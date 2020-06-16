All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

4503 N Carlin Springs Rd

4503 North Carlin Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

4503 North Carlin Springs Road, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
PRICE DROP!!!!

Spacious 7 bedroom single-family home located in the Bluemont neighborhood of Arlington Virginia! The home is close to the Ballston Metro stop, many bus stops, several grocery stores (including Harris Teeter, Giant and Yes organic), restaurants, bars, and options for nightlife and exploring.

Property Highlights:
- 7 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms
- Good size bedrooms
- Ample closet space
- 3 Floors total
- Hardwood floors
- Carpet in bedrooms
- Large Front porch
- Washer and Dryer in home
- Corner lot home with abundant natural light
- Finished Basement with kitchen
- Pet-Friendly
- The driveway can accommodate two cars and additional street parking is available

(RLNE5668741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 N Carlin Springs Rd have any available units?
4503 N Carlin Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4503 N Carlin Springs Rd have?
Some of 4503 N Carlin Springs Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4503 N Carlin Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4503 N Carlin Springs Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 N Carlin Springs Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4503 N Carlin Springs Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4503 N Carlin Springs Rd offer parking?
No, 4503 N Carlin Springs Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4503 N Carlin Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4503 N Carlin Springs Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 N Carlin Springs Rd have a pool?
No, 4503 N Carlin Springs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4503 N Carlin Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 4503 N Carlin Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 N Carlin Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4503 N Carlin Springs Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
