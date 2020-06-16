4503 N Carlin Springs Rd

Amenities
PRICE DROP!!!!
Spacious 7 bedroom single-family home located in the Bluemont neighborhood of Arlington Virginia! The home is close to the Ballston Metro stop, many bus stops, several grocery stores (including Harris Teeter, Giant and Yes organic), restaurants, bars, and options for nightlife and exploring.
Property Highlights:
- 7 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms
- Good size bedrooms
- Ample closet space
- 3 Floors total
- Hardwood floors
- Carpet in bedrooms
- Large Front porch
- Washer and Dryer in home
- Corner lot home with abundant natural light
- Finished Basement with kitchen
- Pet-Friendly
- The driveway can accommodate two cars and additional street parking is available
