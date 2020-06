Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled townhouse minutes from buses, shopping, and Shirlington Station. Updates include recess lighting, gas fireplace, ebony colored hardwood floors, and a breathtaking kitchen. Gourmet's dream with huge commercial sized fridge, lots of counter space, storage, quartz counters, and cook top with vent hood. Great fenced back patio for entertaining and serving the fruits of your culinary labors. 5 minutes from Amazon HQ and convenient to Pentagon shuttle.