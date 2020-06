Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gracious Lee Heights home with hardwood floors and updated kitchen, in ideal location, close to everything. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is walking distance to the Lee Heights Shops and to numerous major commuter routes, Lee Highway (29), Glebe Road (120), I-66 and much more. Home is situated on a huge lot and includes a large living room, formal dining room and a backyard porch, perfect for entertaining family and friends.