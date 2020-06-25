All apartments in Arlington
Location

4343 Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207
Waverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
NORTH ARLINGTON, SPACIOUS, UTILITIES INCL Available 06/01/19 Wonderful 2br, 1ba Condo in N. Arlington, utilities included. 6th floor, full of light, with awesome views of the National Cathedral and Washington Monument, hardwood floors, spacious living area, new kitchen, plenty of storage, large balcony. Walking Distance to Shops and Restaurants, Metrobus stop across the street, Ballston and Virginia Square metro stops just a mile away. Includes one assigned parking space + plenty of street parking. Clarendon and Ballston without the crazy prices. Don't miss it!

Available June 1!

2-year lease: $2100/month
1-year lease: $2200/month

(RLNE4804304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 Lee Hwy have any available units?
4343 Lee Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4343 Lee Hwy have?
Some of 4343 Lee Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 Lee Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
4343 Lee Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 Lee Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 4343 Lee Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4343 Lee Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 4343 Lee Hwy offers parking.
Does 4343 Lee Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4343 Lee Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 Lee Hwy have a pool?
No, 4343 Lee Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 4343 Lee Hwy have accessible units?
No, 4343 Lee Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 Lee Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4343 Lee Hwy has units with dishwashers.
