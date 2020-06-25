4343 Lee Hwy

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

NORTH ARLINGTON, SPACIOUS, UTILITIES INCL Available 06/01/19 Wonderful 2br, 1ba Condo in N. Arlington, utilities included. 6th floor, full of light, with awesome views of the National Cathedral and Washington Monument, hardwood floors, spacious living area, new kitchen, plenty of storage, large balcony. Walking Distance to Shops and Restaurants, Metrobus stop across the street, Ballston and Virginia Square metro stops just a mile away. Includes one assigned parking space + plenty of street parking. Clarendon and Ballston without the crazy prices. Don't miss it!



Available June 1!



2-year lease: $2100/month

1-year lease: $2200/month



(RLNE4804304)