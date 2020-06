Amenities

Updated 4 bedroom/3 bath home available now. Each of the four bedrooms can accommodate a queen bed. 2 bedrooms up, 2 bedrooms on main floor. 1 bath on each of 3 levels. Fresh paint and clean. 1 mile to Ballston Metro or 5 blocks to Lee Highway bus. Fabulous Arlington location. Lawn service included in rent. Home is located between Washington Blvd., Glebe Road, Lee Highway and Taylor St. No smoking inside home, pets case by case. Wood floors, double paned windows, CAC, updated baths