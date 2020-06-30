All apartments in Arlington
4279 35th St.S.

4279 35th Street South
Location

4279 35th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
4279 35th St.S. Available 11/08/19 Gorgeous 1 bedroom, 3 level townhouse offers so much space! - There's more to this home than meets the eye! It'll definitely be a treat coming home to this one-bedroom townhouse, where you'll find two full bathrooms, a stunning kitchen with dining room, and hardwood floors throughout. Make the upstairs bedroom your personal retreat, complete with a stylish barn-style glass door on the shower/tub, and plenty of closet space abounding. Entertain or relax on the spacious main level, and dine at the table or at the breakfast bar. Enjoy the extra space offered by the basement with a recreation room, den, and its own gorgeous full bath! The charming bricked courtyard in back is the perfect place to enjoy beautiful weather (without having to worry about maintaining a yard). An incredibly flexible home for your living needs! NO SMOKING! Pets case by case. Close (but not too close) to 395 and Shirlington, easy to head out and enjoy a night Busboys and Poets or Signature Theatre!

Available: Nov. 8, 2019

Lease terms: 12 to 24 months

Qualifications: Good credit, verifiable employment, and rental history. Two-income total of $78,000. Application fee is $50 per person and is non-refundable. Apply online at www.peakeinc.com.

Listed by Sean Bugg, Realtor
Licensed in VA and DC
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
450 N. Washington St., Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046
Office: (703) 448-0212

Visit www.peakeinc.com to see more details and all our other listings.

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

(RLNE5267483)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 4279 35th St.S. have any available units?
4279 35th St.S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4279 35th St.S. have?
Some of 4279 35th St.S.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4279 35th St.S. currently offering any rent specials?
4279 35th St.S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4279 35th St.S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4279 35th St.S. is pet friendly.
Does 4279 35th St.S. offer parking?
Yes, 4279 35th St.S. offers parking.
Does 4279 35th St.S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4279 35th St.S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4279 35th St.S. have a pool?
Yes, 4279 35th St.S. has a pool.
Does 4279 35th St.S. have accessible units?
No, 4279 35th St.S. does not have accessible units.
Does 4279 35th St.S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4279 35th St.S. does not have units with dishwashers.

