4279 35th St.S. Available 11/08/19 Gorgeous 1 bedroom, 3 level townhouse offers so much space! - There's more to this home than meets the eye! It'll definitely be a treat coming home to this one-bedroom townhouse, where you'll find two full bathrooms, a stunning kitchen with dining room, and hardwood floors throughout. Make the upstairs bedroom your personal retreat, complete with a stylish barn-style glass door on the shower/tub, and plenty of closet space abounding. Entertain or relax on the spacious main level, and dine at the table or at the breakfast bar. Enjoy the extra space offered by the basement with a recreation room, den, and its own gorgeous full bath! The charming bricked courtyard in back is the perfect place to enjoy beautiful weather (without having to worry about maintaining a yard). An incredibly flexible home for your living needs! NO SMOKING! Pets case by case. Close (but not too close) to 395 and Shirlington, easy to head out and enjoy a night Busboys and Poets or Signature Theatre!



Available: Nov. 8, 2019



Lease terms: 12 to 24 months



Qualifications: Good credit, verifiable employment, and rental history. Two-income total of $78,000. Application fee is $50 per person and is non-refundable. Apply online at www.peakeinc.com.



