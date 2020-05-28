All apartments in Arlington
4223 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD

4223 North Carlin Springs Road · (703) 821-5005
Location

4223 North Carlin Springs Road, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1827 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
clubhouse
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Amazing townhouse in Ballston close to Ballston Metro, the Mall, shopping, restaurants, I-66 and so much more. The home has a large living/dining area on the main floor and a large sunny kitchen and a half bath. The first level up features a large bedroom and full bathroom with a loft that is perfect as an office. The next level up has another large bedroom and bathroom and also access to a the screened in porch and small deck. The downstairs features a nice recreation room with a wood burning fireplace, a wet bar and a half bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4223 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have any available units?
4223 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4223 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have?
Some of 4223 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4223 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4223 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4223 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4223 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4223 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD offer parking?
No, 4223 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4223 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4223 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4223 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have a pool?
No, 4223 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4223 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4223 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4223 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4223 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
