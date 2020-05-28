4223 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

Amazing townhouse in Ballston close to Ballston Metro, the Mall, shopping, restaurants, I-66 and so much more. The home has a large living/dining area on the main floor and a large sunny kitchen and a half bath. The first level up features a large bedroom and full bathroom with a loft that is perfect as an office. The next level up has another large bedroom and bathroom and also access to a the screened in porch and small deck. The downstairs features a nice recreation room with a wood burning fireplace, a wet bar and a half bathroom.