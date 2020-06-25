Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4205 38TH ROAD N Available 07/03/19 Expansive & Updated 3BR Cul-de-sac Lot in sought-after Glebe Community - LIGHT, BRIGHT, CLEAN & BEAUTIFUL! LARGE TH (over 3000 SQFT) only 1 stop-light (1/2 mile to DC)! ELEVATOR (on all 3 levels) Brick TH situated at the end of cul-de-sac w/lots of parking*Meticulously maintained & updated throughout w/custom built-ins & quality architectural details*Granite & cherry kitchen*Slate patio*2 Gas fireplaces*Lovely views of wooded area.



AVAIL JULY 3RD



