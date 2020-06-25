All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

4205 38TH ROAD N

4205 38th Road North · No Longer Available
Location

4205 38th Road North, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Glebe

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4205 38TH ROAD N Available 07/03/19 Expansive & Updated 3BR Cul-de-sac Lot in sought-after Glebe Community - LIGHT, BRIGHT, CLEAN & BEAUTIFUL! LARGE TH (over 3000 SQFT) only 1 stop-light (1/2 mile to DC)! ELEVATOR (on all 3 levels) Brick TH situated at the end of cul-de-sac w/lots of parking*Meticulously maintained & updated throughout w/custom built-ins & quality architectural details*Granite & cherry kitchen*Slate patio*2 Gas fireplaces*Lovely views of wooded area.

AVAIL JULY 3RD

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Heather Paterno for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*HeatherP@ChambersTheory.com or call 703.302.0346

(RLNE4862285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 38TH ROAD N have any available units?
4205 38TH ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4205 38TH ROAD N have?
Some of 4205 38TH ROAD N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 38TH ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
4205 38TH ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 38TH ROAD N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4205 38TH ROAD N is pet friendly.
Does 4205 38TH ROAD N offer parking?
Yes, 4205 38TH ROAD N offers parking.
Does 4205 38TH ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4205 38TH ROAD N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 38TH ROAD N have a pool?
No, 4205 38TH ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 4205 38TH ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 4205 38TH ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 38TH ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 38TH ROAD N does not have units with dishwashers.
