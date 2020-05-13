All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:08 AM

4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301

4065 S Four Mile Run Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4065 S Four Mile Run Dr, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Condo - This is a beautiful, spacious, one bedroom condo in a great community. It is in an excellent location close to the Pentagon, City Metro, and multiple bus stops. Upgraded kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and hardwood floors give this kitchen a luxurious feel without losing functionality and flow. Lending to the elegance of this condo is access to a private balcony and bedroom walk in closet.The community amenities include a pool, fitness center, and club house. This beautiful HOA community will save you time and money, bringing the big city feel without the big city price.
Tenants are responsible for paying the electricity.The owner will pay the rest of the utilities (gas, water, sewer, garbage). Pets are welcomed. 1yr or 2 yr lease available.

(RLNE4732470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301 have any available units?
4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301 have?
Some of 4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301 currently offering any rent specials?
4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301 is pet friendly.
Does 4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301 offer parking?
No, 4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301 does not offer parking.
Does 4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301 have a pool?
Yes, 4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301 has a pool.
Does 4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301 have accessible units?
No, 4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
