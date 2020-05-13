4065 S 4 Mile Run Dr. #301

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Condo - This is a beautiful, spacious, one bedroom condo in a great community. It is in an excellent location close to the Pentagon, City Metro, and multiple bus stops. Upgraded kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and hardwood floors give this kitchen a luxurious feel without losing functionality and flow. Lending to the elegance of this condo is access to a private balcony and bedroom walk in closet.The community amenities include a pool, fitness center, and club house. This beautiful HOA community will save you time and money, bringing the big city feel without the big city price.

Tenants are responsible for paying the electricity.The owner will pay the rest of the utilities (gas, water, sewer, garbage). Pets are welcomed. 1yr or 2 yr lease available.



(RLNE4732470)