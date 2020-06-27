All apartments in Arlington
4040 20TH STREET N
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

4040 20TH STREET N

4040 20th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4040 20th Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Cherrydale

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
one of the best locations in Arlington. Very close to Washington Lee HS, Metro, Safeway, Bus Line, Custis Trail, St Agnes Church / School. Once you experience Cherrydale living you won't want to move. Pet's ok case by case. Yard is fenced

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 20TH STREET N have any available units?
4040 20TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 4040 20TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4040 20TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 20TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4040 20TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 4040 20TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 4040 20TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 4040 20TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 20TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 20TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 4040 20TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4040 20TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4040 20TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 20TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4040 20TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4040 20TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4040 20TH STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
