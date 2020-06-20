All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 404 N LOMBARDY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
404 N LOMBARDY STREET
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:52 PM

404 N LOMBARDY STREET

404 North Lombardy Street · (703) 634-5450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

404 North Lombardy Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Boulevard Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Stunning large 3 level single family brick home in North Arlington. This home is close to Ballston and has 5 bedroom,s 3.5 bath, 2 car garage, 2 fire places, separate dining room, walkout basement, wet bar, dual zone HVAC, storage & laundry room. Location is walking distance to both bus stops on RT 50 and Wilson Blvd, Bluemont Park, Bonair Park, Upton Hill, Bike trails, & Tennis courts. Available for showing by appointment. Move-in date is first week of July 2020 . Incentive will be given for long term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 N LOMBARDY STREET have any available units?
404 N LOMBARDY STREET has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 N LOMBARDY STREET have?
Some of 404 N LOMBARDY STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 N LOMBARDY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
404 N LOMBARDY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 N LOMBARDY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 404 N LOMBARDY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 404 N LOMBARDY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 404 N LOMBARDY STREET does offer parking.
Does 404 N LOMBARDY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 N LOMBARDY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 N LOMBARDY STREET have a pool?
No, 404 N LOMBARDY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 404 N LOMBARDY STREET have accessible units?
No, 404 N LOMBARDY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 404 N LOMBARDY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 N LOMBARDY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 404 N LOMBARDY STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lenox Club
401 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Garfield Park
925 N Garfield St
Arlington, VA 22201
Shelton
3215 24th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
The Taylor
1660 North 21st Road
Arlington, VA 22209
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity