404 N LOMBARDY STREET

on-site laundry garage air conditioning tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Stunning large 3 level single family brick home in North Arlington. This home is close to Ballston and has 5 bedroom,s 3.5 bath, 2 car garage, 2 fire places, separate dining room, walkout basement, wet bar, dual zone HVAC, storage & laundry room. Location is walking distance to both bus stops on RT 50 and Wilson Blvd, Bluemont Park, Bonair Park, Upton Hill, Bike trails, & Tennis courts. Available for showing by appointment. Move-in date is first week of July 2020 . Incentive will be given for long term lease.