Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
402 N Thomas St.
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

402 N Thomas St.

402 North Thomas Street · No Longer Available
Location

402 North Thomas Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
402 N Thomas St. Available 09/03/19 LUXURY 3BR, 2.5 townhome located in Ballston! - LUXURY 3BR, 2.5 townhome located in Ballston! Minutes away from Ballston Mall,Harris Teeter,Ballston Metro,I-66,Rt.50 and I-395*Perfect Location! Gleaming Hardwood Floors*Chair Railing & Crown Molding & Recess Lighting Upgrades*Light & Bright living room with lots of natural sunlight streaming through! Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, ample cabinet space & Stainless Steel Appliances*Spacious Bedrooms with ceiling fans to keep it cool in the summer & nicely updated bathrooms*Rooftop terrace with a gas grill connection*2 car garage*No cats*

*Available 9.4.19*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Jen Ferris for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*Jen.Ferris@ChambersTheory.com or call 202.817.9695*

APPLY ONLINE: www.chamberstheory.com*MINIMUM CREDIT of +650*Maximum of only 1-2 Incomes used to Qualify*Please include 2 Paystubs/W2's/Offer Lttr &/or Transfer Lttr*Email ALL Supporting Docs to Applications*Email/Text Listing Agent w/?'s*$50/per Applicant, must be provided payable to Chambers Theory for processing & presentation of application to owner

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5021632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 N Thomas St. have any available units?
402 N Thomas St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 N Thomas St. have?
Some of 402 N Thomas St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 N Thomas St. currently offering any rent specials?
402 N Thomas St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 N Thomas St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 N Thomas St. is pet friendly.
Does 402 N Thomas St. offer parking?
Yes, 402 N Thomas St. offers parking.
Does 402 N Thomas St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 N Thomas St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 N Thomas St. have a pool?
No, 402 N Thomas St. does not have a pool.
Does 402 N Thomas St. have accessible units?
No, 402 N Thomas St. does not have accessible units.
Does 402 N Thomas St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 N Thomas St. does not have units with dishwashers.
