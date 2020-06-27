Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

402 N Thomas St. Available 09/03/19 LUXURY 3BR, 2.5 townhome located in Ballston! - LUXURY 3BR, 2.5 townhome located in Ballston! Minutes away from Ballston Mall,Harris Teeter,Ballston Metro,I-66,Rt.50 and I-395*Perfect Location! Gleaming Hardwood Floors*Chair Railing & Crown Molding & Recess Lighting Upgrades*Light & Bright living room with lots of natural sunlight streaming through! Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, ample cabinet space & Stainless Steel Appliances*Spacious Bedrooms with ceiling fans to keep it cool in the summer & nicely updated bathrooms*Rooftop terrace with a gas grill connection*2 car garage*No cats*



*Available 9.4.19*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Jen Ferris for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*Jen.Ferris@ChambersTheory.com or call 202.817.9695*



APPLY ONLINE: www.chamberstheory.com*MINIMUM CREDIT of +650*Maximum of only 1-2 Incomes used to Qualify*Please include 2 Paystubs/W2's/Offer Lttr &/or Transfer Lttr*Email ALL Supporting Docs to Applications*Email/Text Listing Agent w/?'s*$50/per Applicant, must be provided payable to Chambers Theory for processing & presentation of application to owner



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5021632)