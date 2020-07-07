All apartments in Arlington
400 ARMY NAVY DR #2022
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:03 AM

400 ARMY NAVY DR #2022

400 Army Navy Dr · No Longer Available
Location

400 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
new construction
pet friendly
Please mention "LNG42" and receive One Months FREE RENT for a fully signed lease by November 1st 2019. The Altaire North is one of the newest and most modern luxury apartment building in the city of Arlington. The Altaire North is strategically located in Crystal City near The Pentagon, Pentagon City Metro Station, and the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. The Altaire North has fantastic, unobstructed views of the DC skyline and monuments. Half mile or less walk to two Metro Stations on the Blue and Yellow Lines. Come live near the heart of NORVA and close to many government offices and contracting companies. The Altaire North is one of the elite apartment residences in the area with Kaba keyless entry with BLE proximity control. Garage parking available at reasonable contract prices.Exquisite interior finishes, refined touches of elegance and practical details adorn each apartment. Choose from one, two, and three bedroom residences with ample sizes and layouts to find your ideal fit. LG stainless steel kitchen appliances in most units LG Signature appliances in select units; J. Suss Frati 09 Noce Caravaggio cabinets in North Tower; Nuvo lighting over kitchen islands Wood-style flooring Window shades in living and bedroom areas; Spacious walk-in closets in most units; Bosch 500 or 800 series washer and dryers; Double vanities and stand-alone showers in select units; Trinity porcelain Banco tile in bathrooms; One time amenity fee of $500. Photos are of model units and amenity spaces, these are provided by ownership. $800 for 2 pets, $50 per month per pet. PRICES AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.
