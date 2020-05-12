3904 7TH STREET S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Fully Furnished 4 Bed/2 Bath, newly updated, single family home in the family friendly neighborhood of Alcova Heights. Short walk to parks, schools and metro bus. Minutes to main strip of "The Pike", Ballston, Clarendon, and short commute to Downtown DC. Inviting main level with open layout. Beautifully furnished living room opens to fully equipped, eat-in kitchen featuring 6 burner gas powered range leading to sunroom that looks out on deck and brand new patio with both gas & charcoal grills. Main level also has Master Bedroom and 2nd bedroom, set up with w/separated bunk beds. Patio accessible by walk ways on each side of the house. Lower level boasts fully furnished 2nd family room w/ 60 TV, gorgeous full bath with rain shower, energy-efficient washer/dryer and two additional bedrooms. One bedroom is furnished with queen bed & desk, additional bedroom is open to however the tenant would like to utilize this bonus space. Lawn service included. Ample on-street parking.