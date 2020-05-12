All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3904 7TH STREET S

3904 7th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

3904 7th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Alcova Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Fully Furnished 4 Bed/2 Bath, newly updated, single family home in the family friendly neighborhood of Alcova Heights. Short walk to parks, schools and metro bus. Minutes to main strip of "The Pike", Ballston, Clarendon, and short commute to Downtown DC. Inviting main level with open layout. Beautifully furnished living room opens to fully equipped, eat-in kitchen featuring 6 burner gas powered range leading to sunroom that looks out on deck and brand new patio with both gas & charcoal grills. Main level also has Master Bedroom and 2nd bedroom, set up with w/separated bunk beds. Patio accessible by walk ways on each side of the house. Lower level boasts fully furnished 2nd family room w/ 60 TV, gorgeous full bath with rain shower, energy-efficient washer/dryer and two additional bedrooms. One bedroom is furnished with queen bed & desk, additional bedroom is open to however the tenant would like to utilize this bonus space. Lawn service included. Ample on-street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 7TH STREET S have any available units?
3904 7TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 7TH STREET S have?
Some of 3904 7TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 7TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
3904 7TH STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 7TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 3904 7TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3904 7TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 3904 7TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 3904 7TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3904 7TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 7TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 3904 7TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 3904 7TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 3904 7TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 7TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 7TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
