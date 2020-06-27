3846 9TH ROAD S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious and bright 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath townhome in the heart of the Columbia Pike. New paint and carpet throughout. Bright and open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan leading to your rear deck. 2 master suites each with own private full bathroom & lots of closet space with built in organizers. Full size washer and dryer. Reserved parking. Blocks from the upcoming brand new Harris Teeter/restaurants, direct bus to Pentagon, easy walk to FSI (option for a 2nd parking spot on a first come basis)