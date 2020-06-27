All apartments in Arlington
3846 9TH ROAD S

3846 9th Road South · No Longer Available
Location

3846 9th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204
Alcova Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious and bright 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath townhome in the heart of the Columbia Pike. New paint and carpet throughout. Bright and open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan leading to your rear deck. 2 master suites each with own private full bathroom & lots of closet space with built in organizers. Full size washer and dryer. Reserved parking. Blocks from the upcoming brand new Harris Teeter/restaurants, direct bus to Pentagon, easy walk to FSI (option for a 2nd parking spot on a first come basis)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3846 9TH ROAD S have any available units?
3846 9TH ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3846 9TH ROAD S have?
Some of 3846 9TH ROAD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3846 9TH ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
3846 9TH ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3846 9TH ROAD S pet-friendly?
No, 3846 9TH ROAD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3846 9TH ROAD S offer parking?
Yes, 3846 9TH ROAD S offers parking.
Does 3846 9TH ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3846 9TH ROAD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3846 9TH ROAD S have a pool?
No, 3846 9TH ROAD S does not have a pool.
Does 3846 9TH ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 3846 9TH ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 3846 9TH ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3846 9TH ROAD S does not have units with dishwashers.
