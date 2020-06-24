All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
3622 S TAYLOR STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3622 S TAYLOR STREET

3622 South Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

3622 South Taylor Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
NEWLY RENOVATED - fresh paint, new carpet in basement, nice hardwoods on main level - kitchen update, master bath redone! Clean and move-in ready! Excellent location at entrance to Fairlington, walk to shopping and restaurants, bus stop. Bike to downtown, Pentagon, Crystal City and National Landing. Minutes to new Amazon campus! 15 minute walk to Shirlington dining and pubs. Fantastic and highly desired community with swimming pool, basketball, tennis tot lots, trails. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3622 S TAYLOR STREET have any available units?
3622 S TAYLOR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3622 S TAYLOR STREET have?
Some of 3622 S TAYLOR STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3622 S TAYLOR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3622 S TAYLOR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 S TAYLOR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3622 S TAYLOR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3622 S TAYLOR STREET offer parking?
No, 3622 S TAYLOR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3622 S TAYLOR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3622 S TAYLOR STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 S TAYLOR STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3622 S TAYLOR STREET has a pool.
Does 3622 S TAYLOR STREET have accessible units?
No, 3622 S TAYLOR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 S TAYLOR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3622 S TAYLOR STREET has units with dishwashers.
