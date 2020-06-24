3622 S TAYLOR STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool playground basketball court

NEWLY RENOVATED - fresh paint, new carpet in basement, nice hardwoods on main level - kitchen update, master bath redone! Clean and move-in ready! Excellent location at entrance to Fairlington, walk to shopping and restaurants, bus stop. Bike to downtown, Pentagon, Crystal City and National Landing. Minutes to new Amazon campus! 15 minute walk to Shirlington dining and pubs. Fantastic and highly desired community with swimming pool, basketball, tennis tot lots, trails. Professionally managed.