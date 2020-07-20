3543 S UTAH ST

Amenities
Lease pending, not showing. With nearby planned Amazon HQ2 and just minutes to Old Town Alexandria, Clarendon, Airport, Pentagon, Mark Center, Federal Courts, National Science Foundation, PTO, National Airport, Metro, Fort Belvoir, Mount Vernon, biking trails, canoeing, sailing & kayaking in VA and the White House, World Bank, State, Treasury, Justice, Commerce, Interior, Capital Hill, Supreme Court, etc. in DC, this 2019 renovated 2 BR, 2 Bath townhome in historic Fairlington is move-in ready and the perfect home for your exciting National Capital lifestyle.