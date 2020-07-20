All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 18 2019 at 9:44 AM

3543 S UTAH ST

3543 South Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

3543 South Utah Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Lease pending, not showing. With nearby planned Amazon HQ2 and just minutes to Old Town Alexandria, Clarendon, Airport, Pentagon, Mark Center, Federal Courts, National Science Foundation, PTO, National Airport, Metro, Fort Belvoir, Mount Vernon, biking trails, canoeing, sailing & kayaking in VA and the White House, World Bank, State, Treasury, Justice, Commerce, Interior, Capital Hill, Supreme Court, etc. in DC, this 2019 renovated 2 BR, 2 Bath townhome in historic Fairlington is move-in ready and the perfect home for your exciting National Capital lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3543 S UTAH ST have any available units?
3543 S UTAH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3543 S UTAH ST have?
Some of 3543 S UTAH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3543 S UTAH ST currently offering any rent specials?
3543 S UTAH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3543 S UTAH ST pet-friendly?
No, 3543 S UTAH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3543 S UTAH ST offer parking?
Yes, 3543 S UTAH ST offers parking.
Does 3543 S UTAH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3543 S UTAH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3543 S UTAH ST have a pool?
No, 3543 S UTAH ST does not have a pool.
Does 3543 S UTAH ST have accessible units?
No, 3543 S UTAH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3543 S UTAH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3543 S UTAH ST has units with dishwashers.
