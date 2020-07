3527 S STAFFORD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME WITH CHARACTER AND CHARM. HARDWOOD FLOORS, RENOVATED BATHROOMS, GRANITE COUNTERS IN THE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NICE CABINETRY WITH A GOURMET STYLE. UPPER BEDROOM LEVEL HAS A SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH TWO CLOSETS AND A SECOND BEDROOM FACING TREES. THE BASEMENT FAMILY ROOM HAS NEW VINYL TILES THROUGHOUT WITH A BONUS ROOM IN THE BACK THAT ATTACHES TO ANOTHER FULL BATH AND THE LAUNDRY AREA. FENCED IN BACK YARD WITH COMPLETED PATIO. NICE AND COZY THROUGHOUT. APPLICATIONS ON LINE ONLY. $45.00 APPLICATION FEE FOR ANY ADULT 18 OR OLDER. SECURITY DEPOSIT, PET DEPOSIT (IF APPLICABLE AND 1ST MONTHS RENT IN CERTIFIED FUNDS WITH APPLICATION.