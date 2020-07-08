3513 S STAFFORD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Move-in ready end unit townhome at Fairlington Glen! Sought after "Dominion" model, allowing for more space and natural light than any other units nearby. 2 beds / 2 baths on 3 finished levels, including a lower level den space! Hardwood floors, updated closets, tons of storage space, large bedrooms. Fenced-in stone patio in rear surrounded by lovely flowering plants and landscaping - Perfect for entertaining or relaxing! New ceramic tiles in spacious lower level that can be utilized as a children's play room, additional bedroom or home office. Prime location with easy access to King St, shops, restaurants and commuter highways. 1 parking spot to convey plus plenty of nearby street parking on N Quaker Lane. Don't miss!