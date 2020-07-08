All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:58 AM

3513 S STAFFORD STREET

3513 South Stafford Street · No Longer Available
Location

3513 South Stafford Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move-in ready end unit townhome at Fairlington Glen! Sought after "Dominion" model, allowing for more space and natural light than any other units nearby. 2 beds / 2 baths on 3 finished levels, including a lower level den space! Hardwood floors, updated closets, tons of storage space, large bedrooms. Fenced-in stone patio in rear surrounded by lovely flowering plants and landscaping - Perfect for entertaining or relaxing! New ceramic tiles in spacious lower level that can be utilized as a children's play room, additional bedroom or home office. Prime location with easy access to King St, shops, restaurants and commuter highways. 1 parking spot to convey plus plenty of nearby street parking on N Quaker Lane. Don't miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 S STAFFORD STREET have any available units?
3513 S STAFFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 S STAFFORD STREET have?
Some of 3513 S STAFFORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 S STAFFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3513 S STAFFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 S STAFFORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3513 S STAFFORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3513 S STAFFORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3513 S STAFFORD STREET offers parking.
Does 3513 S STAFFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3513 S STAFFORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 S STAFFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 3513 S STAFFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3513 S STAFFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 3513 S STAFFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 S STAFFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 S STAFFORD STREET has units with dishwashers.

