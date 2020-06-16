All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3507 16TH STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3507 16TH STREET S
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:14 AM

3507 16TH STREET S

3507 16th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Douglas Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3507 16th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Beautiful Colonial. Hardwood flooring, Open Floor Plan, Living/Dining Room w/ Crown Moulding, Gourmet Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, and 42~ Cabinets. Large Eat-in Kitchen Table Space. Family Room w/Gas Fireplace Leading Out to Gorgeous Screened Deck and Fenced Backyard. Huge Master Bedroom with 2 Large Walk-In Closets. Upper Level Laundry. Jack and Jill Bathroom for 2nd and 3rd Bedroom and 4th Bedroom w/Private Bathroom. Finished Basement w/ Theatre Room, Bedroom and Full Bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 16TH STREET S have any available units?
3507 16TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3507 16TH STREET S have?
Some of 3507 16TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 16TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
3507 16TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 16TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 3507 16TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3507 16TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 3507 16TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 3507 16TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3507 16TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 16TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 3507 16TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 3507 16TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 3507 16TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 16TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3507 16TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox Club
401 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Key Boulevard
1537 Key Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Hyde
3119 9th Rd N
Arlington, VA 22201
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202
Whispering Oaks
1310 N Oak Ct
Arlington, VA 22209
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University