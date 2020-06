Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking pool guest parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

FULLY FURNISHED townhome in the heart of Shirlington! Pay ELECTRIC ONLY- (water/sewer/trash Included! No gas) Hardwood floors Throughout! LL features fam rm/ rec room & set up for 3rd bedrm w/ attached full private bathrm!! Located across the street from 1 of the 5 Community Pools! 1 reserved parking space #627, Ample guest parking on the street, great outdoor fenced in patio for you to relax and garden to your hearts content!! Schedule your appointment to view today!!