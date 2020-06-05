All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:54 AM

3454 S UTAH STREET

3454 South Utah Street
Location

3454 South Utah Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Stunning 1bd/2ba, Barcroft model condo in Fairlington Arbor! This is a fully furnished short term rental, starting December 2nd for 2-4 months in the historic Fairlington neighborhood. Location is fabulous! Minutes to Regan National Airport (DCA), Pentagon, Fort Myers, the Mark Center, and downtown DC. New Amazon HQ2 is just 4 miles away in nearby Crystal City. Neighborhood buses run often and provide direct access to the Pentagon Metro station in minutes (just 4 miles away). While the location of the home is perfect for those commuting into DC for work or to the nearly military installations, the home itself features tons of upgrades including an open kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinetry & stainless appliances. The spacious main-level bedroom, easily fits a king bed. The lower level is the perfect space for recreation or an in-home office and features a full bathroom, built-in shelving, and a separate laundry room with full-sized washer and dryer! Reserved parking space is available to tenants. Water, sewer, trash, internet/cable, and electric is included in the rental price. PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LOWER LEVEL BEDROOM IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL PRICE. The owner will be using that space for storage. Only the lower level recreation space, shown in the photos, is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3454 S UTAH STREET have any available units?
3454 S UTAH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3454 S UTAH STREET have?
Some of 3454 S UTAH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3454 S UTAH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3454 S UTAH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3454 S UTAH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3454 S UTAH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3454 S UTAH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3454 S UTAH STREET offers parking.
Does 3454 S UTAH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3454 S UTAH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3454 S UTAH STREET have a pool?
No, 3454 S UTAH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3454 S UTAH STREET have accessible units?
No, 3454 S UTAH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3454 S UTAH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3454 S UTAH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

