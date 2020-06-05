3454 S UTAH STREET

Amenities

Stunning 1bd/2ba, Barcroft model condo in Fairlington Arbor! This is a fully furnished short term rental, starting December 2nd for 2-4 months in the historic Fairlington neighborhood. Location is fabulous! Minutes to Regan National Airport (DCA), Pentagon, Fort Myers, the Mark Center, and downtown DC. New Amazon HQ2 is just 4 miles away in nearby Crystal City. Neighborhood buses run often and provide direct access to the Pentagon Metro station in minutes (just 4 miles away). While the location of the home is perfect for those commuting into DC for work or to the nearly military installations, the home itself features tons of upgrades including an open kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinetry & stainless appliances. The spacious main-level bedroom, easily fits a king bed. The lower level is the perfect space for recreation or an in-home office and features a full bathroom, built-in shelving, and a separate laundry room with full-sized washer and dryer! Reserved parking space is available to tenants. Water, sewer, trash, internet/cable, and electric is included in the rental price. PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LOWER LEVEL BEDROOM IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL PRICE. The owner will be using that space for storage. Only the lower level recreation space, shown in the photos, is included.