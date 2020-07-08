All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:58 PM

3417 S UTAH STREET

3417 South Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

3417 South Utah Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Completely updated END unit STONE FRONT Edgewood model in Fairlington Meadows ! Just steps from the Fairlington Community Center and the Farmers Market which runs from April to October (usually) Upstairs is a master suite really - big bedroom with full bathroom. Main level is living room, dining room, kitchen with step out to the sweet backyard with BRAND NEW FENCING ! Lower level is rec room/ family room and another room that can act as a second bedroom and den/ office. Full bathroom with washer/ dryer. Minutes to several grocery stores - Harris Teeter/ Shirlington/ Restaurants / Safeway/ Fresh Market/ Michaels and 10 minutes to Old Town Alexandria !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 S UTAH STREET have any available units?
3417 S UTAH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 S UTAH STREET have?
Some of 3417 S UTAH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 S UTAH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3417 S UTAH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 S UTAH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3417 S UTAH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3417 S UTAH STREET offer parking?
No, 3417 S UTAH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3417 S UTAH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3417 S UTAH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 S UTAH STREET have a pool?
No, 3417 S UTAH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3417 S UTAH STREET have accessible units?
No, 3417 S UTAH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 S UTAH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3417 S UTAH STREET has units with dishwashers.

