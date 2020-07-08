3417 S UTAH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Completely updated END unit STONE FRONT Edgewood model in Fairlington Meadows ! Just steps from the Fairlington Community Center and the Farmers Market which runs from April to October (usually) Upstairs is a master suite really - big bedroom with full bathroom. Main level is living room, dining room, kitchen with step out to the sweet backyard with BRAND NEW FENCING ! Lower level is rec room/ family room and another room that can act as a second bedroom and den/ office. Full bathroom with washer/ dryer. Minutes to several grocery stores - Harris Teeter/ Shirlington/ Restaurants / Safeway/ Fresh Market/ Michaels and 10 minutes to Old Town Alexandria !