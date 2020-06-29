All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

3409 WILSON BOULEVARD

3409 Wilson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3409 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Live near everything - 2 metro stops, retail, restaurants, grocery store! Easy commuting from this sun-drenched, industrial contemporary condo. The open floor plan with concrete walls and exposed metal vents give this place a loft feel. Newer unit with quartz countertops, deep sink, Stainless Steel appliances. Just off the side entry provides easy access from the garage-no long hallways to navigate. The balcony overlooks Clarendon Blvd and yet for great views overlooking Clarendon one can escape to the roof top terrace. Located directly in front of GM's Antonin Scalia Law School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 WILSON BOULEVARD have any available units?
3409 WILSON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 WILSON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3409 WILSON BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 WILSON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3409 WILSON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 WILSON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3409 WILSON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3409 WILSON BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3409 WILSON BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 3409 WILSON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3409 WILSON BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 WILSON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 3409 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 3409 WILSON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3409 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 WILSON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3409 WILSON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
