3409 WILSON BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Live near everything - 2 metro stops, retail, restaurants, grocery store! Easy commuting from this sun-drenched, industrial contemporary condo. The open floor plan with concrete walls and exposed metal vents give this place a loft feel. Newer unit with quartz countertops, deep sink, Stainless Steel appliances. Just off the side entry provides easy access from the garage-no long hallways to navigate. The balcony overlooks Clarendon Blvd and yet for great views overlooking Clarendon one can escape to the roof top terrace. Located directly in front of GM's Antonin Scalia Law School.