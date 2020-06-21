3369 S STAFFORD ST #A1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Terrific Barcroft Rental (1490sqft on 2 levels with 2 BATHS + Large Patio). Freshly painted with light grey paint, pretty hardwood floors on the main level, and new berber carpet in lower level. Updated kitchen. New blinds. Great fenced patio space for entertaining. Wonderful courtyard location with green views and so close to Quaker Lane shops and Bradlee. Resort like living in Fairlington. Assigned Parking. Sorry no pets, no smokers. apply online. No more than 2 incomes to qualify. Apply online