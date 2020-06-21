All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

3369 S STAFFORD ST #A1

3369 South Stafford Street · No Longer Available
Location

3369 South Stafford Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Terrific Barcroft Rental (1490sqft on 2 levels with 2 BATHS + Large Patio). Freshly painted with light grey paint, pretty hardwood floors on the main level, and new berber carpet in lower level. Updated kitchen. New blinds. Great fenced patio space for entertaining. Wonderful courtyard location with green views and so close to Quaker Lane shops and Bradlee. Resort like living in Fairlington. Assigned Parking. Sorry no pets, no smokers. apply online. No more than 2 incomes to qualify. Apply online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3369 S STAFFORD ST #A1 have any available units?
3369 S STAFFORD ST #A1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3369 S STAFFORD ST #A1 have?
Some of 3369 S STAFFORD ST #A1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3369 S STAFFORD ST #A1 currently offering any rent specials?
3369 S STAFFORD ST #A1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3369 S STAFFORD ST #A1 pet-friendly?
No, 3369 S STAFFORD ST #A1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3369 S STAFFORD ST #A1 offer parking?
Yes, 3369 S STAFFORD ST #A1 does offer parking.
Does 3369 S STAFFORD ST #A1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3369 S STAFFORD ST #A1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3369 S STAFFORD ST #A1 have a pool?
No, 3369 S STAFFORD ST #A1 does not have a pool.
Does 3369 S STAFFORD ST #A1 have accessible units?
No, 3369 S STAFFORD ST #A1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3369 S STAFFORD ST #A1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3369 S STAFFORD ST #A1 does not have units with dishwashers.
