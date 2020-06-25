All apartments in Arlington
3120 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD

3120 Arlington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3120 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
3120 Arlington Blvd is a 3 level home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 updated baths. Family room and den on main level. Fireplace in living room. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Main level powder room. Spacious lower level with rec room, bedroom, full bath and laundry room. Beautiful hardscape and landscape, nice rear patio. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with pet deposit. Convenient to shopping, parks, community center, Metro Bus and bike path. Less than 10 minutes to DC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
3120 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3120 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3120 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3120 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 3120 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3120 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3120 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3120 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 3120 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 3120 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3120 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

