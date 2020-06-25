3120 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry

3120 Arlington Blvd is a 3 level home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 updated baths. Family room and den on main level. Fireplace in living room. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Main level powder room. Spacious lower level with rec room, bedroom, full bath and laundry room. Beautiful hardscape and landscape, nice rear patio. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with pet deposit. Convenient to shopping, parks, community center, Metro Bus and bike path. Less than 10 minutes to DC!