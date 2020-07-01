All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

3101 S HAYES STREET

3101 South Hayes Street · No Longer Available
Location

3101 South Hayes Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location! Location! Location! Adorable End Unit Duplex in the 22202. Very well maintained. Granite Countertops. 3 parking spaces. Deck off back of dining room area. 2 bed and renovated bath up. Den and bath below. Large Closet in basement. Freshly painted and Floors are pristine. Move in Ready. Last tenant stayed 7 years. Close to shopping and metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 S HAYES STREET have any available units?
3101 S HAYES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 S HAYES STREET have?
Some of 3101 S HAYES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 S HAYES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3101 S HAYES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 S HAYES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3101 S HAYES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3101 S HAYES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3101 S HAYES STREET offers parking.
Does 3101 S HAYES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 S HAYES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 S HAYES STREET have a pool?
No, 3101 S HAYES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3101 S HAYES STREET have accessible units?
No, 3101 S HAYES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 S HAYES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 S HAYES STREET has units with dishwashers.

