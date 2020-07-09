Amenities

Perfect location to live, work, and play: Situated in the sought-after Penrose neighborhood, this all brick 2 levels, 2-bedroom, and 1.5 baths colonial duplex home was recently completely renovated. Everything in the house is new with a fresh open floor plan covering 1,275 Sq. ft. of living space. Throughout the house are beautiful wood floors, light-filled rooms, modern bathrooms, comfortable living space, and a well-equipped sizable kitchen for all of your culinary needs. Bonus walk-up attic room with washer/dryer and extra storage space. Private fenced-in backyard with new Trex~s decking for evening and weekend enjoyment, entertainment, and backyard barbeques. Screened in front porch for sipping your morning cup of coffee or just simply relaxing and losing yourself in your favorite book. All rooms are wired for cable and high-speed Internet (coax and CAT6). Conveniently located near work, entertainment, parks, and jogging/bike paths. Only 10 minutes to DC, 5 minutes to the Pentagon, Ft Myers, Clarendon, Crystal City, Amazon HQ2, Naval Support Facility, and more. Steps from Penrose Park, Washington Boulevard Trail, restaurants along Columbia Pike, and transportation. Driveway parking spot for 2 cars with street parking. $2,400.00/mo, plus utilities. The landlord allows pets on a case-by-case basis with an additional security deposit. This property is managed by a responsible landlord. All applicants are required to complete an online rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check. Please use the link below https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/308-s-veitch-st-arlington-va-22204 to apply online. Video and pictures are located at this link: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/308-S-Veitch-Street-Arlington-VA-22204-298404876