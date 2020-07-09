All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

308 S VEITCH ST

308 South Veitch Street · No Longer Available
Location

308 South Veitch Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Perfect location to live, work, and play: Situated in the sought-after Penrose neighborhood, this all brick 2 levels, 2-bedroom, and 1.5 baths colonial duplex home was recently completely renovated. Everything in the house is new with a fresh open floor plan covering 1,275 Sq. ft. of living space. Throughout the house are beautiful wood floors, light-filled rooms, modern bathrooms, comfortable living space, and a well-equipped sizable kitchen for all of your culinary needs. Bonus walk-up attic room with washer/dryer and extra storage space. Private fenced-in backyard with new Trex~s decking for evening and weekend enjoyment, entertainment, and backyard barbeques. Screened in front porch for sipping your morning cup of coffee or just simply relaxing and losing yourself in your favorite book. All rooms are wired for cable and high-speed Internet (coax and CAT6). Conveniently located near work, entertainment, parks, and jogging/bike paths. Only 10 minutes to DC, 5 minutes to the Pentagon, Ft Myers, Clarendon, Crystal City, Amazon HQ2, Naval Support Facility, and more. Steps from Penrose Park, Washington Boulevard Trail, restaurants along Columbia Pike, and transportation. Driveway parking spot for 2 cars with street parking. $2,400.00/mo, plus utilities. The landlord allows pets on a case-by-case basis with an additional security deposit. This property is managed by a responsible landlord. All applicants are required to complete an online rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check. Please use the link below https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/308-s-veitch-st-arlington-va-22204 to apply online. Video and pictures are located at this link: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/308-S-Veitch-Street-Arlington-VA-22204-298404876

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 S VEITCH ST have any available units?
308 S VEITCH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 S VEITCH ST have?
Some of 308 S VEITCH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 S VEITCH ST currently offering any rent specials?
308 S VEITCH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 S VEITCH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 S VEITCH ST is pet friendly.
Does 308 S VEITCH ST offer parking?
Yes, 308 S VEITCH ST offers parking.
Does 308 S VEITCH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 S VEITCH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 S VEITCH ST have a pool?
No, 308 S VEITCH ST does not have a pool.
Does 308 S VEITCH ST have accessible units?
No, 308 S VEITCH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 308 S VEITCH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 S VEITCH ST has units with dishwashers.

